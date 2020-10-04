Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Not Taking Over Barbados To Spite Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently pitted against Queen Elizabeth again. According to Woman’s Day, the queen is seething at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after learning about their secret plan to take over Barbados.

Just weeks ago, it was announced that the queen will no longer be the head of state of Barbados starting November 2021.

A source told the tabloid that the reason behind the queen’s removal as the head of state was because the people of Barbados want Prince Harry and Markle to be their new leader.

However, the tabloid was unable to provide concrete proof to support their claims. And one doesn’t need to be an expert to know that Prince Harry and Markle cannot be the head of state because they never held the queen’s position.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley released a statement regarding the queen’s removal by saying that this will be done so that they could leave their colonial past behind.

“Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state,” Mottley added.

The prime minister’s statement is more than enough proof that Prince Harry and Markle won’t take over the queen’s position as the head of state of Barbados.

Gossip Cop also busted the tabloid for saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become the heads of state of Barbados. They said that the tabloid’s headline is misleading because they talk about a takeover that doesn’t exist.

“Even more egregious is the subheading, which promises to take the reader “inside the Sussexes secret plan to rule Barbados” in big bold letters. There is no way to misconstrue that the article should be about a secret takeover.

The article itself is just about the queen blaming Prince Harry for the loss of Barbados, but there is nothing in it about Prince Harry taking over or any secret plan whatsoever,” the rumor-debunking site said.

Meanwhile, Woman’s Day has been publishing all sorts of dubious claims about the royal family. Last year, the tabloid claimed that Markle and Kate Middleton were due to give birth at the same time.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex weren’t even pregnant last year. As such, it’s impossible for the sisters-in-law to have the same due date.