Harry and Meghan’s new neighbours in Montecito: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

It looks like the star-studded neighbourhood of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just welcomed another celebrity addition.

According to reports, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have gotten their hands on a property in the star-packed town where our Duke and Duchess of Sussex also reside.

As per a report by Variety, the couple recently purchased a $14.2million mansion in Montecito and have also moved in, days after they welcomed their daughter, Daisy.

The report further sheds light on the property and how it is situated on nine acres of “manicured grounds” overlooking the ocean, boasting on oak tree-lined driveway.

Apart from that, their luxe abode also has a four-car garage, a guest house, a swimming pool, a sports court and a number of water fountains.

The new parents will be sharing their neighbourhood with not just the former royals but also A-listers like Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres. 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Could Be in Massive Trouble Because of Meghan Markle

Alex Jane

Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner face lawsuit for sexually harassing their former bodyguard

Alex Jane

Ellen DeGeneres buying Portia de Rossi more horses so actress won’t divorce her: Rumor

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign