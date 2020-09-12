Hailey Baldwin Sick Of Justin Bieber’s Mood Swings, Wants To Get A Divorce

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are, allegedly, having problems in their marriage.

Last year, a tabloid claimed that the model was sick and tired of acting as her husband’s therapist. And Baldwin doesn’t also want to deal with Bieber’s mood swings.

Shortly before Heat published the dubious story about the couple, Bieber opened up about his mental health struggles. He admitted that it has been tough growing up in the limelight.

According to Gossip Cop, the tabloid immediately used the singer’s vulnerability against him. And they also claimed that Bieber’s mental health struggles are causing problems in his marriage.

A source told Heat that Baldwin is having a hard time dealing with Bieber because just like the singer, she’s also very young.

“It was an incredible amount of pressure to put on such a young person, especially one so inexperienced with this kind of thing. Hailey’s exhausted, and it feels like she’s constantly managing Justin’s mood swings,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that the model doesn’t think that she can help Bieber because she doesn’t have the experience or the tools to do so.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Baldwin doesn’t need to deal with Bieber’s mood swings because no one knows for sure if he really has them.

The model has also been very supportive of her husband. In fact, even after Bieber was accused of sexual harassment, Baldwin stood by his side.

If the singer is still dealing with his mental health issues, it is unlikely for Baldwin to abandon Bieber during this difficult time.

During an interview with Elle, Baldwin also called Bieber an amazing man. This statement proves how much she loves her husband and how highly she thinks of him.

“He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky,” she said.

Meanwhile, there have also been other rumors surrounding Baldwin and Bieber. National Enquirer previously claimed that the couple is on the brink of divorce.

Baldwin doesn’t, allegedly, like how clingy Bieber has become so she told him that she wanted to take a break from their marriage.

Until today, the couple is still together. And their social media posts suggest that they’re very happy.