Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Visits Nobu Amid The Hostess Claims Of Their RUDE Behaviour

Every now and then we spot our favourite celebrities having lunch at their favourite plush spots. One of them spots happens to be Nobu, which has multiple outlets across the country with one in Malibu, where we spot A-List Hollywood celebrities every now and then. Last night, we saw Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner visiting the restaurant for dinner.

Both the Victoria Secret models looked pretty and chic in their respective outfits.

Kendall Jenner wore a black crop top with a grey mini skirt and paired it with a mask and matching short sling bag. Hailey Beiber, on the other hand, wore a white long sleeve crop top, a white matching ruched maxi skirt and paired it with a fluorescent green sling bag and matching mask.

Kendall kept her hair open while Hailey was seen in a clean bun. Both the VS models wore heels and looked stylish.

Take a look at pictures here:

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. (July 19, 2020) pic.twitter.com/urf7Am0cgN — Hailey Baldwin Updates (@HailsBaldwinCR) July 20, 2020

A while ago, a hostess named Julia Carolan posted videos on TikTok where she rated these Hollywood celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, the Hadid sisters and Beyonce.

She didn’t give a good feedback about Hailey & Kendall to which the former apologised to her and said, “Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention! Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

Replying to Hailey, Julia wrote, “Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen thanks sm for taking the time to apologize – I hope we can meet again one day and start over. X.”

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to see more pictures of Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber having their girls time together.