Gwen Stefani Photoshops Gavin Rossdale’s Face With Blake Shelton; Fans Say, “What A Burn!”

Gwen Stefani has a quirky sense of humour that can baffle anyone. Recently, she left her fans in hysterics after photoshopping boyfriend Blake Shelton into an old picture with her ex-spouse Gavin Rossdale. Gwen and Gavin got divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

The No Doubt singer, 50, enjoys a massive fan following of 10.3 million. She recently took to Instagram and posted an old picture with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale but when confused everyone was the fact that his face was photoshopped by the face of Blake Shelton.

In the caption of her post, Gwen Stefani wrote, “#datenight @acmawards w my boo🥰 @blakeshelton gx.”

Have a look at the quirky post here.

As soon as Gwen Stefani posted the picture, eagle-eyed fans started commenting on the same. One wrote, “This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol.” Another added, “Although you may try, you cannot erase history or the past.

True 90s kids know Gavin is in the original pic. Smh.” The third comment read, “Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together. The shadeeee.” The fourth one commented, “That’s a burn lol.”

Gwen Stefani got married to Gavin Rossdale in 2002. The couple shares three sons before calling it quits in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in the following year.

Currently, she is very happy with Blake Shelton and no doubt they look made for each other. What do you think about Gwen’s quirky post? Do let us know your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.