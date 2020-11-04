Gwen Stefani-Blake Shelton Marriage Update: Wedding Schedule Revealed!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are not letting the global pandemic hinder their upcoming wedding.

Following the country singer’s proposal to the former “No Doubt” frontwoman, they have reportedly started to plan their dream wedding amid the health crisis.

According to HollywoodLife, the couple initially wanted to tie the knot after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The goal for Blake and Gwen would be to get married after COVID so they have a chance to celebrate with everyone they want there,” a source revealed.

Moreover, the unnamed insider shared that “The Voice” judges planned to have their wedding in 2021.

“Planning is already taking place, and the dream would be later next year when hopefully everyone is out of this COVID mess, or it is at least more contained.”

On the other hand, if all else fails with their initial plan, the “God’s Country” crooner and the 51-year-old pop star are looking into having their ceremony “during COVID, if need be.”

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that the pair are in “no major rush” to get married and wanted to “savor this moment of being engaged.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Engagement

Last week, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton surprised their fans after the pair announced that they have now taken their relationship to the next level.

Over the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s Instagram, she shared a photo of her flaunting a massive ring as she kissed her now-fiancee, alongside a caption “@blakeshelton yes please!”

The 44-year-old Oklahoma-born crooner also shared the same snap as he penned a sweet message for the singer-songwriter.

“Hey, @gwenstefanithanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The couple’s comment section was filled with well-wishes and congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

The Voice” co-judge John Legend expressed his excitement and posted, “AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!”

On the other hand, Dua Lipa made reference to her previous interview with Stefani after she accidentally referred to Shelton as her husband.

“I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a source from People revealed Gwen’s true feeling about Shelton.

Stefani is said to be “ecstatic” to be called as the country singer’s fiancee.

“Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise,” the insider said. “Gwen and Blake kept the proposal quiet for a few days, but we’re very excited to share.”

Past Marriages

The couple has been dating for five years after meeting on the set of their reality singing competition in 2014.

Furthermore, this will be the “Rich Girl” songstress’ second marriage following her divorce with ex and “Bush” lead singer Gavin Rossdale in 2016, with whom she shares her three sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

On the other hand, the award-winning country singer has been married twice–first is with Kaynette Gern, and the second is with singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert whom he married in 2011 but called it quits in 2015.