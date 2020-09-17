Have Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik SECRETLY Welcomed Their Child?

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their pregnancy, fans cannot contain their excitement. The couple who got back after their alleged break-up seems to be in a pretty happy space.

The two stars spent most of their quarantine period at Yolanda, Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. Reports state that they had returned back to New York post the travel restrictions were lifted.

And, the model is all set to deliver her first child anytime now. But, what if we tell you that the gorgeous couple have already become parents secretly? Yes! You heard that right. Hadid might just have delivered and it is not us but fans all over feel so. Continue reading to know the reason.

Well, Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid shared a cute post on her Instagram. As much as fans love the picture, they suspect some hidden message behind the caption.

Bella posted a picture of herself with her sister, both embracing their cute baby bump. She took fans back to earlier in the summer when her sister’s pregnancy news was fresh.

Sharing an adorable picture of the two, Bella wrote, “June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much—can’t stop crying.”

Have a look at the image.

The moment this post was shared, fans went crazy. Everyone felt that Gigi Hadid has delivered her baby and like always she is just trying to be secretive about it.

One fan asked “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?” asked one follower. While the other said, “There is no way someone puts a date, a (i cant stop crying), a baby emoji and a i love you both(Gigi and baby). It is here.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gigi, who has been careful to keep most of her pregnancy journey private, had yet to confirm or deny the growing baby chatter. But, if this is true, then we are really happy for Gigi and Zayn.