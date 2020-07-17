Gigi Hadid To Sophie Turner – Baby Buns In The Oven That We Can’t Wait To Be Delivered!

Motherhood is the best thing a woman experience in a lifetime. And motherhood doesn’t necessarily mean you need to get pregnant, you can even embrace it when you adopt a child. You put your heart and soul into it. Today, we are going to be telling you about 4 Hollywood celebrities who have a bun in the oven ready to deliver soon including Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Katy Perry.

Their low-key pregnancies came as a surprise to all the fans across the globe and since then their public appearances have been nothing short of viral trends on social media.

Gigi Hadid: Fans first speculated Victoria’s Secret model pregnancy during her 25th birthday. In fact, her birthday was a double celebration for the family as they had a gender reveal party along with it.

Gigi Hadid is in the eight-month of her pregnancy and her due date is in September this year. Earlier today, the VS model had revealed her baby bump for the first time in eight months and looked cute as a button.

Gigi Hadid explains she’s keeping her pregnancy private for now and shares a little look at her bump: “There’s my belly, y’all. Like it’s there.” pic.twitter.com/kV6dmiJYcb — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 15, 2020

Sophie Turner: Game Of Thrones stars’ maternity style is totally on fleek. With back to back gorgeous appearances on strolls, Turner is leaving no stones unturned to give a sneak-peek in her pregnant life.

Earlier in May this year, the news of Sophie’s pregnancy came in and various sources confirmed the same. Parents-to-be didn’t hide the baby-bump and the GOT star has been flaunting it ever since.

officially: obsessed with sophie turner's maternity style pic.twitter.com/R4yksaAKVB — kinsey (@sansacstark) July 7, 2020

Katy Perry: Hands down to the best pregnancy announcement ever. The Firework singer literally left us all in tears (of course, the happy ones) with such a heart-warming announcement with her song ‘Never Worn White’ back in March.

The Roar singer is in her third trimester and is often spotted on beach outings with fiance Orlando Bloom. Yesterday, she was spotted in a strapless purple swimsuit at the Malibu beach and looked pretty as ever. While chatting with Hits Radio, Perry also revealed the nickname for her daughter and said, “I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger: The American author got married to actor Chris Pratt last year in a private ceremony and the good news was soon followed by their pregnancy rumours. She was first spotted in May this year with a baby bump and ever since then, the good news has been pouring in for the couple.

Katherine is often spotted taking a stroll on her own either with family, friends or husband in the neighbourhood. This mommy is due anytime now and we can’t wait to meet the little star-lord or lady soon.

We wish a very healthy pregnancy for Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Katy Perry and can’t wait for their lil munchkins to break the internet.