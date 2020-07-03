Gigi Hadid REVEALS how she hid her pregnancy from media during the Fashion Month

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are due with their first child this September, as per Yolanda Hadid’s revelation earlier this year. Since then, Gigi has made a conscious effort to avoid limelight and social media as much as possible.

Last week though, Gigi made a brief exception, when she appeared in an Instagram Live with Sophia Roe, a New York City-based chef and welfare advocate. While the chat was aimed towards understanding privilege and racial inequality, a fan had other questions.

An Instagrammer was quick to ask how Hadid hid her pregnancy from the media “how do you not have a tummy?? I’m 4 months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge, you look great tho!” the user wrote.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion,” Gigi responded to the fan in her Instagram Live comments.”From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best,” she added.

Gigi hasn’t spoken much about her pregnancy generally, keeping her primary focus on the Black Lives Matter movement on her Instagram. Hadid last commented on her pregnancy at the end of May during an Instagram Live for Maybelline. She spoke to her makeup artist Erin Parsons about being pregnant during fashion month and whether her face has changed.

“It’s so funny, the things you see online,” Gigi started. “People think that I shape my brows, like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I’ve had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born.

Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know!” “Oh yeah, I know,” Parsons said. “I was wondering if you were going to come on and suddenly have like, more weight in your face or whatever, but I feel like you look exactly like I remember you.”