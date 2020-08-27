Gigi Hadid flaunts her pregnant tummy in new photos

Gigi Hadid  appeared to be awaiting the new arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik as she shared handful stunning  pregnancy photos on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old  took to Instagram  and shared three new portraits for her millions of followers, she captioned the post:  ‘Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images’.

In the earlier post, shared on the same day, the supermodel was seen  in a black-and-white image, captioning:’7.26.20′.  

The former Guess model  is expecting her first child with 27-year-old singer Zayn Malik this fall. 

View this post on Instagram

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Angelina Jolie ‘Calling Off Divorce’ From Brad Pitt?

Alex Jane

Michelle Williams gains 15lbs for ‘Blue Valentine’

Alex R.

Rihanna Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Ex-Boyfriend

Alex R.
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign