Gigi Hadid Can’t Wait To Raise Her Baby Girl At NYC Dream Spot With Zayn Malik, Read On!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of our favorite couples of Hollywood showbiz. The couple expects a baby girl this September, and it seems that she will be an NYC baby. Read on to get the details.

As per the reports, the rockstar and his supermodel girlfriend just moved to their newly renovated $5.8 million+ ‘dream spot’ in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood.

As per a source of HollywoodLife, Gigi Hadid couldn’t be more excited to raise her daughter there. The source reveals, “Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania.

Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.”

Talking about Gigi Hadid’s excitement, the source added, “She’ll still be spending a lot of time on the farm, but it’s so nice to have her home in the city, too.

Gigi wasn’t sure if it was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results. She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true.”