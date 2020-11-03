George Clooney, Amal Clooney’s personal assistant reveals couple hands out cash to those in need

George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s personal assistant, allegedly, shared information about the couple.

While speaking with Star, the unnamed personal assistant said that George Clooney and Amal don’t live seeing other people struggling. As such, they hand out cash to whoever is in need.

“It makes them feel good to make those close to them happy. So, they’ll just splash out a thousand bucks to friends. They’re super kind and giving like that,” the personal assistant said.

Another personal assistant revealed details about Kelly Clarkson. The source said that the American Idol winner loves to drink wine so much that she oftentimes gets tipsy.

“One of her assistants had to step in. The last thing Kelly needs is someone on the other end recording her phone calls reminiscing about her past dating high jinx,” the source said.

Another source claimed that Madonna is so strict about what she eats that she also forces her staff to go on a diet.

“There wasn’t any television in the house and we all had the same diet, a macrobiotic diet. And we all ate kosher because of Kabbalah. Like any job, there are boundaries and routines that you have to follow,” the source said.

Lady Gaga’s staff also revealed that the singer couldn’t sleep alone. She tends to doze off only when there’s someone beside her.

Her former aide, Jennifer O’Neill sued the singer for $400,000 years ago. And in her lawsuit, O’Neill revealed that the “Poker Face” singer couldn’t sleep alone.

“I was by her side 24 hours a day, seven days a week – that includes sleeping in the same bed as her,” the former staffer said.

Meanwhile, the Clooneys also made headlines recently after New Idea claimed that the actor could lose as much $500,000 due to his prenup mistake.

“If the rumors are true that they’re splitting, he’s facing serious financial problems and could lose more than half of his fortune. He’s going to have to go back to work. He hasn’t had a hit movie in years, so if Amal walks out with half his fortune or more and with his two kids, he’s going to have to start working on money-making projects only,” the source said.

But the biggest problem with this rumor is the fact that George Clooney has no plans to divorce his wife.