Crucible reverts to closed beta, players to download game before Steam pullout

Amazon’s own shooter game Crucible returns to closed beta after a rocky launch last May. The developers are giving players the chance to download the game before pulling it out from Steam on Thursday.

At a point, Crucible was considered a promising game. Per the Steam reviews, many players would really like to give the shooter game a chance—which explains the mixed rating, instead of a downright negative.

Was Crucible a flop?

As The Verge has put it, while the game does bring “genuine innovations to the table,” it lacks overall originality. The game tries to be “everything at once,” which only seemed that it is suffering from an identity crisis.

At launch, there were three modes of play made available—Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters, and Harvester Command. However, earlier in June, Relentless Games announced the retirement of the two modes of play and retain Heart of the Hives.

We are turning off access to Harvester Command. You can read the full notes for this change in today's update notes (below or at https://t.co/OBcX85VGYJ) pic.twitter.com/tCTsq78dli — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) June 22, 2020

This was the devs first major intervention in trying to fix the game. However, the recent blog post update reveals the devs are pulling the game back to its testing face.

Kotaku mentioned, “in the year 2020, you can’t just launch a middle-of-the-road multiplayer game and expect players to abandon hundreds of comparable options and deliver themselves straight to your doorstep—even if you’re Amazon.”

Devs announce Crucible Beta

On June 30, the Crucible team headed by Colin Johanson announced that Crucible is reverting back to closed beta tomorrow, July 1.

An excerpt of their announcement reads:

We’ll continue following the roadmap we laid out previously and working on map, combat, and system changes to improve the Heart of the Hives experience as well as implementing other improvements based on your feedback and what we think the game needs in order to thrive.

More or less, players should not fret about the game’s move to the closed beta. Aside from Crucible being temporarily unavailable on Steam store, the devs assured that everything “will stay pretty much the same.”

Players will still be able to launch the game from Steam, but it wouldn’t be offered to those who will still install it for the first time. All the progress—rewards, battle pass, and other customized items will still remain. In fact, even the in-game will still be supported.

Crucible will still be accessible 24/7. The changes will be the weekly schedule from the devs for feedback solicitation and the makers themselves interacting with the community in-game.

We've updated our matchmaking rules to prioritize getting players into matches more quickly. pic.twitter.com/67j1k0W2OY — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) June 29, 2020

The devs also recommend players to join their Discord server, to look for other players to play against, considering the limited number of the closed beta community.

For those who are still interested to play Crucible, it’ll still be up for a free download on Steam until July 1, 9 a.m. PT (6 p.m. CET). After that, access to the game will be an invitation-only process.