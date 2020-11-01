Apple released its Q4 earnings report on Thursday

Apple is releasing its Q4 earnings report on Thursday. It will be crucial to see the figures from the sales of its new and existing products.

According to Apple Insider, the California-based tech giant will reveal the amount of revenue generated from its family of devices.

The fourth fiscal quarter’s report will give a better idea of how the company performed going into the later phase of 2020.

The third quarter didn’t clearly show the company’s performance, but it did confirm that everything is fine.

The huge sales of the second-generation iPhone SE are the perfect example of how the firm can sway people amid a pandemic. The affordable factor on that model attracted the consumers’ eyes, and it worked.

Back to the Q4 report predictions, trade portals also told their estimates about Apple’s revenue. Wall Street’s latest consensus tells the report will show earnings of around $64 billion in the September quarter.

Interestingly, it will also match with the company’s 2019 revenue in the fourth quarter. Last year also it was $64 billion. However, this year’s similar performance won’t prove actual growth, although it will surely imply that the company managed to deal with the pandemic and global crisis positively.

Speaking of quarter-over-quarter earnings, the tech firm made $59.7 billion in the third quarter. Yes, it wasn’t good, but it outplayed Wall Street’s expectations. They were quite low, keeping in mind COVID-19 and an economic slowdown.

The Q4 report will be unveiled on Thursday, Oct. 29.

This year’s iPhone SE and iPads are selling quite well, and the reactions are very great from the users. In September, a report showed that iPhone 11 and other existing models sold more than rival phones in the US.

And then the Hi, Speed event happened earlier this month, revealing the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series. And without any doubt, the regular version was the top pick in online pre-orders.

The latest leaks also confirmed that a new generation of AirPods is coming soon, with a new Homepod.

Apple Watch SE also received great praise as it pleased those eyeing an affordable but latest series smartwatch.

After the iPhone event, new speculations informed that Apple would definitely showcase more products in November. An all-new Macbook Pro is expected to be announced.

It’s because the company confirmed in June’s WWDC event that all Mac devices will now have Apple Silicon chips inside. With this, the entire ecosystem sport the “home-made” and superfast processors.