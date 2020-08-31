Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy With Garrett Hedlund On Instagram, But It’s The Caption That Has Got Us Excited!

Putting all speculations to rest, actress Emma Roberts has confirmed her pregnancy. The ‘Wild Child’ actress and bf Garrett Hedlund are all set to become parents soon.

The actress confirmed the same via an Instagram post. Not only did she confirm her pregnancy, but she also revealed that she is expecting a baby boy.

Sharing a couple of pictures showing off her baby bump, Emma Roberts captioned the post, “Me…and my two favorite guys ”

View this post on Instagram

Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

While the first picture only features Emma Roberts looking radiant, the next two show the couple looking super happy and excited. Don’t they look cute together, especially in the third pic?

Rumours of Garrett Hedlund and Emma’s pregnancy began doing the rounds in June. The couple neither confirmed these reports not denied them. Interestingly, this is the first time the ‘Scream Queens’ shared her beau’s pics on her timeline.

Emma Roberts made headlines when she started dating Garett Hedlund. The ‘Aquamarine’ actress began dating Garett a month after splitting with long-time boyfriend, Evan Peters. The ex-couple dated for almost five years and were even engaged. In March 2019, Emma and Evan called it quits and in April, she reportedly, began dating Garett.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Meghan Markle Divorcing Prince Harry After Second Child; Report

Alex Jane

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom ‘At Breaking Point’ Over The Death Of His Dog?

Alex Jane

Meghan Markle reveals that she DOES NOT ‘want people to love her’; Find Out Why

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign