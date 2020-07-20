Ellen DeGeneres in trouble after ex staffers reveal they had ‘toxic experience’ on show

Ellen DeGeneres has found herself involved in another controversy as new charges emerge against her. One current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres show have approached anonymously revealing that they faced some quite a “toxic work environment on set.

The staff members made these allegations while speaking Buzzfeed on condition of secrecy on Thursday, expressing that Ellen DeGeneres’ popular daytime talk show is not nearly good and cheery as what’s shown on the screen. They further proceeded to mention that they were terminated after taking medical leave or bereavement days, confronted micro-aggressions, and were exposed favoritism by executive producers.

On the other hand, no claims were specifically made against Ellen however the workers were told to not interact with her if she was in the office. People pay attention to rumors about how Ellen is mean and similar to that, but that is not the real issue,” one former employee claimed.

The real issue is these three executive producers running the show everything who is responsible for these people and who make work environment and are putting out this sense of bullying and being mean. They consider that everyone who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there: Therefore if you have an issue, you should leave because we will hire somebody else, everyone needs to work here,'” he included.

Reacting to the claims, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner told E! News they’re taking the claims “very seriously,” including a statement, “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to find out that even one individual in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not what our identity is and not whom we endeavor to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

For the record, we are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Ellen show,” the statement read. “We pay attention to the entirety of this very and we understand, as many within the world are learning, that we have to improve, are committed to improving, and that we will do better.”

According to a black woman who worked at the show, she experienced what she portrayed as “microaggressions” and was “reprimanded “by Galvin for requesting a raise and suggesting staff members undergo diversity and inclusion training, among different claims. “I desire that I’m not the only one in this,” she said. “We as a whole fell this. We have been feeling this matter, somehow I have been too hesitant to even consider saying anything because everybody recognizes what happens once you say something like a Black. You’re blacklisted.”

“They hire people who possibly are inexperienced with how a useful, non-toxic workplace really is, or somebody who simply needs to be in that atmosphere so bad that they’ll endure it,” one former employee claimed. “They quite feed off of that, similar to, ‘This is Ellen; this is as good as gets. You’ll never find anything better than this.