FRIENDS: Ellen DeGeneres Was Supposed To Play Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe! TRUE OR FALSE?

Well, by now die-hard FRIENDS fans will be aware of how not all the characters were meant to what they finally played. Similarly, there was a report that Ellen DeGeneres was supposed to play Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe. But, what happened next?

Back in 2014, An AOL article stated that the famous talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was offered Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe in FRIENDS. It says, “Ellen DeGeneres was offered the role of Phoebe — but she turned it down.”

But, it seems that’s totally false! Yes, it seems Ellen DeGeneres was never approached by makers of FRIENDS.

A report published in CBR states, “Ellen’s TV series (initially titled, amusingly enough, These Friends of Mine, in its first season), debuted in March of 1994, six months before Friends debuted.

In other words, Ellen was already starring in her own TV series that was on the air when they began casting for Friends. In other words, Ellen was already starring in her own TV series that was on the air when they began casting for Friends.”