Ellen DeGeneres returns, vows employees will be proud they work for her

Ellen DeGeneres is back as The Ellen Show returns for its season 18 run. During the premiere, the 62-year-old host did not waste time and addressed the claims against her.

Ellen DeGeneres greeted the virtual viewers in the studio and mentioned about the toxic workplace allegations. She apologized to people she may have hurt and vowed to make her staff feel glad they are working for her.

Ellen’s witty but sincere monologue

Her monologue was pleasant, and like the usual, she managed to inject some comedic lines. Her words were exact, and she sincerely made her apology while also making the atmosphere light rather than intense.

“How was everybody’s summer? Good? Mine was great. Super terrific,” Ellen joked, and everyone laughed. “I’m so happy to be back in the studio. There are a lot of things I want to talk about.”

She went on to say, “I learned that things happened here that should never have happened and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

Ellen DeGeneres also said that she knows she is in a position of privilege and power and realized that it comes with responsibility. Thus, she is taking responsibility for whatever happens in her show.

Talk on the improvement of the work environment in her program

The comedian/host shared that before The Ellen Show season 18 premiered, she and the production team had a lot of conversations.

They discussed their work environment and what they want and will do in the future. “We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter,” Ellen stated.

On the controversies that she is a faked “kind lady,” Ellen DeGeneres said she is what they see on TV. She explained she also gets angry, frustrated, and impatient while at work, and she is working on that to get better.

“The truth is, I am that person you see on TV and I am also a lot of other things,” the host said. “Sometimes, I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.”

She added, “I am especially working on the impatience thing because it’s not happening fast enough.”

Ellen DeGeneres vowed to make her staff proud to be working with her

Ellen asserts that in all those years that she has been on the show, she did not fool the audience.

She did not try to make them believe she was someone else she wasn’t. Her intentions have always been to be the best individual she can be.

Ellen DeGeneres vowed to make the 270 people working on her show happy and proud that they are working on The Ellen Show.

Not long after Ellen DeGeneres spoke at the premiere of her show’s season 18, executive producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss exclusively told Hollywood Life, “The new season is so exciting, we are excited to bring the life and love and the stuff that we have always done. It is going to be a very special season.”