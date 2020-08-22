When Ellen DeGeneres Insulted Our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres is making headlines every now and then for all the wrong reasons. From divorce rumours with wife Portia de Rossi to toxic work-culture on her world-famous day programme, The Ellen Show; the host has been in the limelight for quite some time now.

The pandemic has certainly not been good for the most celebrated host in the US and a while ago, Ellen issued an apology to her staff for the second time in a row. This happened after Warner Bros fired three top producers from the show.

Meanwhile, today we are gonna talk about the time when our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

It was back in 2016 when Priyanka was starred in a popular series called Quantico which also won her the People’s Choice award for ‘Actress in a New TV Series’ in 2016 and ‘Dramatic TV Actress’ in 2017.

However, the fans of PeeCee thought that Ellen DeGeneres insulted the actress while on her show. The appearance of Baywatch actress on the Ellen Show became the talk of the Tinseltown back in 2016.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans were convinced that Ellen took Priyanka Chopra for ‘granted’ and was ‘rude’ to her. Well, this isn’t the first time, people are complaining about the behaviour of the host.

A while ago, famous makeup YouTuber Nikki de Jager professionally known Nikkie Tutorials also complained about the on-set behaviour she received on the show.

And the rest is history. Aren’t we all aware of what’s going on with the Ellen DeGeneres show right now.