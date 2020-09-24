Ellen DeGeneres buying Portia de Rossi more horses so actress won’t divorce her: Rumor

Ellen DeGeneres is, allegedly, thinking of ways to keep her marriage to Portia de Rossi afloat.

According to New Idea, Ellen DeGeneres may be telling everyone that their marriage is going strong. However, this isn’t the case.

Behind closed doors, DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage was, allegedly, gravely affected by the recent criticisms surrounding the comedian. And the reports that DeGeneres has been laying traps for her staff around the house didn’t help.

“Ellen knows she’s hard to be around right now, so she flings tens of millions at Portia so she can buy more animals – whatever to keep her happy. Portia spends most of her time with her horses these days and has been spoiling them rotten – they keep her sane,” the source said.

Rumors about DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage have been rife for years. Last year, Star claimed that the couple was heading for a $450 million divorce.

The speculation about the couple’s divorce started after the tabloid claimed to have seen de Rossi crying her eyes out.

“Her eyes were red and puffy, her makeup was running, and she looked unsteady or her feet. It was shocking to see,” an eyewitness said.

A source claimed that Ellen DeGeneres and de Rossi were feuding then because of the former’s busy work schedule.

“On top of that, they had a blowout fight last summer when Portia rejected Ellen’s pleas to adopt a child. The tension is off the charts and something had to give,” the source said.

In June, Globe also claimed that DeGeneres refused to support her wife’s upcoming cook show. And this, allegedly, caused another problem in their marriage.

A source claimed that the Ellen Show host doesn’t want de Rossi to film her cooking shows at home. But the Scandal argued with DeGeneres by saying that a lot of celebrities do this nowadays.

“But Ellen is dead set against turning their house into a set with cameras and people traipsing through their kitchen,” the source said.

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop revisited a story about DeGeneres and de Rossi’s alleged living arrangements. Star previously claimed that the funny woman vowed to relocate to Australia after her contract on Ellen Show ends.

But at the last minute, DeGeneres, allegedly, had a change of heart. And this, allegedly, made de Rossi furious.

However, one should take all the claims made by the tabloids with a grain of salt. Ellen DeGeneres and de Rossi are happily married. And they have not talked about any issue in their relationship.