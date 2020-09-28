Did Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Move In Together?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have quickly become a favored couple in Hollywood. Yet, the pair’s adorable romance is often plagued with various rumors. Last year, one tabloid reported that two were already living together.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott began dating after the two met while shooting Carpool Karaoke in 2019. Before this, Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik for four years, while Scott dated Jacinta Kuznetsov for three years.

Around this time last year, Star reported Deschanel and Scott took their relationship to the next level by hastily moving together. An insider dished to the outlet the actress and contractor weren’t wasting any time because they felt it was “the right thing to do,” and “natural.”

The magazine didn’t offer where the two would be living since Scott resides in Las Vegas and Deschanel lives in Los Angeles. Still, Gossip Cop checked with a mutual friend of ours and Deschanel when the story came out and was told that the story wasn’t true.

That seems to have changed in recent months, however. As of now, the two have been quarantining together during the current pandemic. The Property Brothers star revealed during an episode with E!’s Daily Pop that he “struck gold” being stuck in the house with the New Girl star.

I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef. So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun.

As far as living together, Scott nor Deschanel have confirmed this, but it does sound like they’re having a good time together during this epidemic. In regards to other stories about the two, the tabloids haven’t been very trustworthy with their reports.

Two years ago, Star asserted that Jonathan Scott was feuding with his brother, Drew. The magazine alleged Jonathan felt “left out” after his twin brother married Linda Phan since he was reeling from his break-up with Kuznetsov. Recently, we busted a report from the National Enquirer, that purported Scott and Deschanel were planning a post-COVID wedding.