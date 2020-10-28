Princess Diana ‘stripped of her personality’ after marrying Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s life reportedly took a drastic turn after she found herself stripped of her entire personality within the walls of the Buckingham Palace.

This report was brought forward to the Evening Standard by an inside source who claimed the princess felt like a “royal machine” in the days following her royal wedding.

The insider recalled the princess’s words and explained that she felt like a completely different person the moment she stepped out of St. Paul’s Cathedral, as a married woman.

Reportedly,  “The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine.”

