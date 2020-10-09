David Foster To Be Dad Again At 70 With Fifth Wife Katharine McPhee!

Even though the pandemic is a nightmare for everyone, there are some couples for whom the period has turned out to be the best phase. Yes, we are talking about them who have welcomed or expecting a new member of the family. Now, the latest couple to join the list is David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee.

The Canadian musician is already a father to five biological daughters. And now, he is all set to become a dad again at the age of 70. On the other hand, his wife Katharine is 36 years old who is expecting her first child.

For the unversed, David Foster and Katharine McPhee tied a knot in 2019. The duo first met at American Idol season 5. Katharine is Foster’s fifth wife. He had earlier married BJ Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

Meanwhile speaking of Katharine McPhee, David Foster’s daughter from Rebecca Dyer, Erin said, “Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way. Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up.

We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.’ She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable,” reports People.

Further, David lauded her daughters for supporting his decision of marrying Katharine. He said, “I think she (Kat) navigates it really, really well. And so do they. Because they could be horrible. It sure makes it easier for me that they get along. It’s not a fleeting thing, either. It’s been a few years.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the marriage, Katharine had posted a special throwback to David Foster. In the video, the duo was performing on “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David,” Kat had captioned the video.