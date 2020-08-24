Courteney Cox’s Ex-Husband David Arquette Reacts On Her Feeling Embarrassed By His Professional Wrestling Career

Courteney Cox is known for her fabulous acting skills. She played the character of Monica Geller in the cult series FRIENDS. The actress has remained friends with her ex-spouse David Arquette even after the divorce. This is why he had asked her to appear in his latest documentary project that is about his life.

David Arquette has recently reacted on Courteney saying she was “embarrassed” by his professional wrestling career in an interview. Yes, you have read it right. Read the full story to know what David said.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, David said, “I’d embarrassed her quite a bit! I tend to embarrass people I guess if they’re not used to my personality as it’s kind of over the top.”

David Arquette’s documentary film will be available for digital download on 28th August. The film features David’s career as a whole, especially his wrestling career. The Friends star has honestly spoken about what she felt about David’s wrestling. This is why she has even referred to it as “embarrassing” while speaking with The Guardian.

But David Arquette doesn’t agree with Courteney as he told Hollywood Life, “I don’t think wrestling or Dewey had a super negative effect on my career. I think a lot of the stuff was my own doing. One of the lessons I’ve learned is the way you see yourself in the world is not necessarily how the world sees you.

I was always just my own worst enemy. I would beat myself up more than anybody and be really hard on myself so that’s been a big lesson throughout this whole thing is to believe in myself, be kind to myself and love myself.”