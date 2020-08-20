Cole Sprouse’s HEART-BREAKING Confirmation On Split With Lili Reinhart: “I’ll Always Feel Lucky…”

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart met on the sets of CW’s Riverdale. They struck the chord in no time. The couple began dating around in 2017. Their fans were elated to witness Jughead and Betty being a ‘thing’ even in real life. Multiple times there have been rumours around their split. But this time, it’s true and the Five Feet Apart actor has confirmed it.

Yes, you heard that right! It was just yesterday when Lili slammed the media. It was over an article that misquoted her depression quotes and claimed it as her statement over a breakup. It was Dylan Sprouse who initially hinted that the couple might indeed have split. He said that Cole had been spending the quarantine with KJ Apa.

Amidst it all, Cole Sprouse has finally decided to speak up on his split with Lili Reinhart. He took to his Instagram and confirmed that he has indeed broken up with his Riverdale co-star. But remained the highlight was his positivity in the reaction.

Check out his post below:

Cole Sprouse shared an adorable picture of Lili Reinhart. She could be seen standing amidst a lot of greenery, seeking for the light. Quite a metaphor we must say. If one remembers, this is how their relationship on social media started. Back in 2017, the Riverdale actor shared a beautiful picture of his ladylove that he himself captured.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” wrote the actor.