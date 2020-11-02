Chrissy Teigen unveils touching tribute to unborn son Jack

Chrissy Teigen had a painful and heartbreaking recently. Last month, she lost her baby whom she named Jack.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became pregnant again this year.

To pay tribute to Jack, the model revealed that she got a name tattoo of their unborn son.

In the picture, the 34-year-old mom posted to her Twitter page, the word “Jack” near her wrist, smaller than the more massive “John” written across her arm.

Last September, Chrissy shared the sad news that she suffered a pregnancy loss with her third child.

She announced it on Instagram alongside tear-jerking photos that showed her crying in a hospital bed.

In another photo, the author held her baby boy, swaddled in a blanket as her musician husband kissed her shoulder.

The images shared on her social media were gut-wrenching, but what she wrote in the caption is even more heartbreaking.

“We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Chrissy, who is mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, previously shared that she suffered from severe bleeding during her pregnancy with Jack.

She also revealed that the bleeding stopped and gave their baby the fluids, despite numerous bags of blood transfusion.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just enough.

Chrissy continued her caption, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.”

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be forever.”

Following the incident, Chrissy Teigen was radio-silent on her social media.

In an essay she penned on Oct. 28, Chrissy Teigen wanted to share her hospital experience.

She gave an update on how she has been doing following their devastating loss and detailed the unpredictable grief saying she finds herself randomly crying then go gut laughing.

But despite her trials, Chrissy is still happy that she has two beautiful kids and a loving husband.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who wed in 2013, have been vocal about pregnancy complications.

Two of their kids were conceived with in vitro fertilization (IVF) because of infertility struggles.

That’s why the power couple was surprised when they got pregnant naturally with their third child.