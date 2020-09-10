Chrissy Teigen On 2 Week Bed Rest: “I’m Taking This Time To Learn How To Sew Capes & Kid Clothes”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on cloud 9 ever since they announced their third pregnancy. The couple announced their pregnancy in the most unique way and left fans spellbound.

The model has been active on her social media and keeps updating fans about the development of her pregnancy. Her social media is filled with cute pictures and videos of her baby bump.

Well, The cravings author has updated fans with yet another development of her pregnancy. This has got some fans a little worried about her health. Read on to know more about the update.

Chrissy Teigen, took to social media to share the update with her followers. As she explained to her fans, “I’m on official 2-week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”

Check out her tweet below:

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

While Chrissy didn’t divulge any additional details about her bed rest orders, she did give fans a more in-depth look at how she’s spending her time. The model even asked her fans for the best sandwich shops in Los Angeles.

Please drop the best sandwiches you’ve ever had in LA here. Note, please no tweets that contain the words “not LA but”, thank u! That should get it down about 50% — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 8, 2020

After receiving several suggestions, she made sure to update her fans about the sandwich she ordered. Now that is so sweet on her part.

Aw shit I gotta pick it uppppppp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 8, 2020

Chrissy Teigen also took to her social media to show her and John’s 4-year-old daughter Luna helping with her ultrasound. And that we have to admit was super cute.

dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days pic.twitter.com/YoHQyvw3tE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2020