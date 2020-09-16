Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Warns Natalie Portman To ‘Stay Away’ From Him?

The new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder will star Chris Hemsworth opposite a returning Natalie Portman. One tabloid reports that Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky is worried that their chemistry could lead to something more.

Portman’s Return Means Doom For Pataky

According to Woman’s Day, Pataky “is on high alert now Natalie’s in town.” Hemsworth and Portman have “developed a close connection” and have “bonded over the perils of parenting.”

Hemsworth has, according to a so-called source, “skipping around like a kid on a first date about how he’s going to show Natalie around Sydney,” so “it’s understandable that Elsa might feel a little worried.

Their First On-Screen Kiss

Part of why Pataky is so anxious is because “the new film will see the pair kiss for the first time.” Pataky plans on going on set “to keep an eye on the shoot.”

The article concludes by saying Pataky will likely ask Portman to come over, as “she certainly wants to mark her territory, but she also wants to see firsthand what all the fuss is about.”

A Familiar Tabloid Trope

This is a common tabloid trope to say an actor’s wife would have an issue with a co-star, so Gossip Cop will bust this story. Hemsworth has been married to Pataky since 2010 and has collaborated with Portman many times since then. Portman has been married to Benjamin Millepied since 2012 as well.

Plus, Pataky is an actress herself who has done kissing scenes of her own. These are all professionals who have known each other for years, so there’s no reason anyone would be jealous. As we can see from Pataky’s Instagram, the two are doing just fine.

Probably Not Their First Kiss

Part of Pataky’s supposed anxiety comes from this being Hemsworth and Portman’s first kissing scene. There is some cute trivia for the Thor films about Pataky serving as a stand-in for one of Portman’s kissing scenes in Thor: The Dark World.

Portman and Hemsworth share multiple on-screen kisses across these two films, so while one is with his wife, it’s safe to assume this is not the first time the two would share an on-screen kiss. This quells a key part of the Woman’s Day story and puts the entire narrative even further into doubt.

Stories Like This Pop Up All The Time

This week it’s Portman causing Pataky strife, but last year Life & Style said it was Angelina Jolie trying to woo Hemsworth. That story was more of a targeted attack on Jolie, but the basic narrative, co-star makes wife jealous, was more or less the same.

Pataky was the jealous type in another Woman’s Day story about Hemsworth flirting with his fans. The tabloid claimed she was furious over celebrating Christmas alone, but a source close to the situation confirmed to Gossip Cop that Hemsworth would be home for the holidays.

Pataky is a professional actress who has no reason to be concerned about her husband collaborating with the married Portman for the third time. This story is false.