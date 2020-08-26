Chris, Liam Hemsworth ‘Wooing’ Nicole Kidman Despite Keith Urban’s Protests?

Are Chris and Liam Hemsworth trying to “woo” Nicole Kidman? A tabloid reports that the actors are meeting with the actress in secret and attempting to win her over in a unique way.

Nicole Kidman’s Secret “Rendezvous” With Liam and Chris Hemsworth

“Nicole’s Secret Meeting With The Hemsworth Brothers” reads the latest headline in an article by New Idea. The outlet reports that Chris and Liam Hemsworth have “rolled out the red carpet” for Nicole Kidman, who freshly arrived in Byron Bay to film the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

The magazine states that the two brothers are doing their best to win the actress over since she has “powerful contacts” with the industries’ best casting agents and production companies.

An insider is quoted telling the publication, “Liam and Chris feel that starring in a film with Nicole would skyrocket their careers, especially Liam’s, which has been rather slow lately, into the stratosphere.” The insider says that Kidman has “the Midas touch” and the two brothers desperately “want a part of it.”

The magazine further contends that the sudden attention Kidman is receiving from the Hemsworth brothers has left her husband, Keith Urban, in a frenzy and notes that the country crooner was recently seen looking disheveled after exiting a private jet when he landed in Australia.

The article also notes that Kidman admitted she’s a “terrible flirt” and most of the time doesn’t realize she’s doing her “girlish giggle and hair-flip act,” but her husband is apparently more than aware of it. Another unnamed source suggests that Urban has “nothing to worry about,” especially if the Australian brothers are just “casually networking” with Kidman.

“But for Keith,” the second source suggests, “it’s not just jealousy, because if anyone could potentially intimidate him, it’s Liam. He’s also very protective of Nicole and wants to ensure she is making the right moves, professionally too.”

What’s Happening Between Kidman And The Hemsworths?

So first the outlet says that Urban is so “disheveled” over his wife’s supposed liaisons with the Hemsworth brothers, but then it switches its narrative at the end and dismisses its first source. The publication also portrays Kidman as a silly schoolgirl by claiming she’s using a “girlish giggle” and flipping her hair when it comes to a supposed business deal instead of addressing her as the well-respected and accomplished actress that she is.

Moreover, the magazine insults the Hemsworth brothers, as if they aren’t well-established actors themselves — particularly Chris, who has found global fame as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why would they be trying to sneak a business deal with Kidman like they were nobodies? They’re clearly not desperate for work.

All in all, the entire story doesn’t make any sense. This isn’t surprising since New Idea has concocted incorrect stories about Kidman in the past. Two years ago, the tabloid recycled the narrative that Kidman was “worried” about Urban’s drinking habits. The outlet contended Kidman sent her husband to rehab after the singer “relapsed.”

Even the notion that Chris Hemsworth would openly flirt with another woman is way off-base, as the actor is married to Elsa Pataky.