British Royal Family News says there’s a chance Prince Charles might have predicted Megxit long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even thought of it themselves. Here’s what you need to know.

Royal observer and author Nigel Cawthorne told the UK’s Sun that while the future King of England did admire Meghan Markle for being the intelligent, head strong and media savvy person that she appeared to be during the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry, Prince Charles knew that she wouldn’t last very long behind closed palace doors.

That’s because there’s only one queen that can reign at a time, and seeing how much Meghan Markle loved the attention that she was getting and even commanding, Prince Charles might have predicted Megxit before it even happened.

British Royal Family News: Prince Charles Refuses To Get Involved In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Drama

Cawthorne puts it this way, “I think [Prince Charles] likes strong women, but in The Firm there is only room for one Queen. I think he foresaw considerable problems ahead for The Firm. “Harry and Meghan amplified the popularity of the royal family in the way that Prince Andrew and Fergie did at the time. However, for the sake of The Firm he will feel this outcome is better that the monarchy is small in size rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits.”

However, Cawthorne adds that Prince Charles did genuinely like Meghan Markle and made an attempt to support what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking for. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that he could do.

Cawthorne further explained, “In truth, however, there wasn’t a lot he could do apart from offering moral support. He no doubt personally regrets the fact that he won’t see his son and family as much as he otherwise would have. … He likes tradition and order.”