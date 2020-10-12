Cardi B Surprised With A GLITZY Billboard By Offset, Reports State He ‘Misses Her So Much’ & ‘Wants Her Back’

Cardi B is one strong woman. Even a divorce with husband Offset could not shatter her. In fact, she is bolder and stronger than before and is not someone who would keep sulking about this divorce. Recently with her Instagram post, she boasted about her singlehood loud and clear.

Well, this time Cardi’s another Instagram post is grabbing all eyeballs. The rapper is turning 28 and October 11, and her ex-husband seems to be excited about surprising her. Curious to know what Offset is up to? Then continue reading for more.

Well, Offset is pulling out all the stops despite his September 15 divorce filing with Cardi B. For her birthday, offset let her know what an amazing mother she is to their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

He took out a massive billboard along the heavily travelled Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, CA. Cardi B got a look at it and was so impressed, thanking her ex-husband and calling her sir.

Check out her post below:

Cardi shared an Instagram video of the big pink billboard on October 9, which showed the “WAP” rapper and her daughter in pink outfits, white shades and both holding pricey pink Hermes Birkin bags.

In bold lettering, it read “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love Kulture,” with heart-shaped white sunglasses and a pink heart mixed in.

Now, this is really adorable. Our heart is melting, looking at the sweet gesture. But, Cardi’s fans have filled in her comments section with comments like “Don’t fall for it”, “Don’t take him back”, “you better not take him back” and so on.

It looks like they are done with Offset even before Cardi is. But does the ex-husband really want the rapper back? Is that why he wished her in such a unique way?

A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life, “It’s not a big shock that Offset got Cardi that billboard, he misses her so much and he wants her back. He surprised her with that billboard [on behalf of their daughter] because it’s exactly the kind of thing she loves and he wants to make her smile.”

The source further added, “They’re on really good terms and she will always love him, but she’s still going ahead with the divorce. That doesn’t mean Offset is going to stop trying though. He’s respectful of her, but he’s still in love with her so you can’t blame him for trying.”

But Cardi B’s latest Instagram post made it loud and clear that she is absolutely enjoying her single status. She is in a very happy space, and with a s*xy picture of herself, she captioned the image as, “Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling.”

Check out the image below: