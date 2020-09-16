Hollywood Unlocked can exclusively report that Cardi B is filing for divorce from her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

We contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus. The filing also notes that it is a contested divorce.

Just a few days ago Cardi also posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram story, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” along with the caption, “it’s time 😉.”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has undoubtedly been tumultuous. They secretly got married in 2018, but then dealt with numerous cheating allegations. In April of that year, Cardi confirmed they were expecting a baby and that had got married. They later welcome daughter Kulture.

Cardi B previously announced her decision to divorce her husband, but Offset jumped into action to right his wrongs and made a public apology at one of her biggest public festival performances at Rolling Loud.

If you recall, Offset took over the stage with a big presentation of flowers and cake that read, “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.”

The rapper said at the time, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

The pair later reconciled, but clearly there issues were never fully resolved as Cardi is ready to move on.

As of now, Cardi nor Offset have publicly addressed the filing.