Cardi B Accidentally Leaks A N*DE Photo; Fans Share Their Topless Pictures In Support

Cardi B is grabbing all the headlines lately. The WAP singer recently celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas. Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage were amongst others in presence.

However, what grabbed eyeballs is ex-husband Offset, who also attended the bash. Videos of them kissing and dancing together went viral too. Amidst it all, the rapper has created another stir.

It all began as Cardi accidentally ended up sharing an explicit picture of herself on her social media handle. In the picture, the Taki Taki singer could be seen lying sideways on a couch.

Even though she was completely decked up with makeup, what was rather shocking was that she was topless. The picture went viral in no time, even before she could realize or delete it.

But it takes b*lls to be someone as savage as Cardi B herself. She took to her Twitter account and vented out her frustration regarding the entire mishappen. Initially, the rapper called herself ‘stupid.’

But later, Cardi herself goes onto confess that she was a stripper previously, so it barely matters.

In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B wrote, “Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f*** did you have to make me so f***ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why?”

She continued, “You know what, I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party, because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, okay?”

“Nope, no, I’m not. I won’t, it is what it is, s*** happen. F*** it. It’s not even the first time. I mean I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio,” Cardi B’s last tweet read.

The rapper even took to her Insta stories and wrote, “I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ….nobody to be sued for .It was my f*** up…s*** happens.”

However, another bizarre thing that has happened is fans trending #BoobsOutForCardi ever since. In order to show their support, several netizens have been sharing their topless pictures.

A fan shared her n*de photo amid the desert and wrote, “#BoobsOutForCardi love u Blue heart @iamcardib”

Another wrote, “#boobsoutforcardi LET FLOD THE TL WITH TI*TIES LADIES”