Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating to get back at exes Ashley Benson and G-Eazy?

Famed model Cara Delevingne and vocal powerhouse Halsey have been taking over headlines after word got out about the two reportedly seeing one another.

Months after her split from actor Ashley Benson, the fashion icon appears to be moving on with the US popstar, as claimed by reports.

Cara’s ex-girlfriend Ashley is dating Halsey’s ex-boyfriend and rapper G-Eazy, and now the two have gotten together to seemingly get back at their exes.

A source cited by The Sun said: “Cara has been seeing Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together.”

“It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.”

“They’ve both been very open and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength,” the source claimed.

“They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other,” they added.

“It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings,” said the insider. 

