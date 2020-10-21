Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears BREAKS Silence On Hiding Away After Getting Pregnant At 16

It was back in 2007 when Jamie Lynn Spears had shocked many by announcing her pregnancy. She was 16 back then and went away from all the limelight of Hollywood for a while. Back then, she had just completed the shoot of the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.”

She had moved to Mississippi with her daughter Maddie who is 12 now. She had Maddie with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Currently, she is also a mother to a 2-year-old munchkin Ivey Joan with husband, Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about the terrors she faced due to pregnancy at an early age. In a conversation with Nylon, she said, “You have your first love, or what you call love in high school. You think it’s forever, and then oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.”

She also added, “I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this. I do not care what TMZ thinks about it. That was all I was thinking about: ‘These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I’m pregnant. There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself.”

“I didn’t really care about any of that nonsense, but when we did announce that I was pregnant, I did hide away for a little bit during that time, and I didn’t have a phone. But of course, the paparazzi still found me.

It’s not like I was in L.A. walking down the middle of the most popular boulevard; I was in the-middle-of-nowhere Mississippi,” added Jamie Lynn Spears.

She also opened up about her decision to move back to Mississippi with her daughter. She adds, “So, I got me a little house. I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to stay here, raise my baby, and figure this out because this is real life.

I’ve put myself in this situation; I’m not condoning it or saying it’s right, but these are the cards that I have to play. And I tried to do the best that I could.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has always had the back of her pop-icon Britney Spears. She adds, “She taught me to protect myself. And I think that I learned how to be strong, but also keep it honest, and it was 100 per cent helpful in every single way.”