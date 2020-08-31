Brad Pitt’s girlfriend still married but in ‘open’ relationship, source says

Brad Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski, who is reportedly still married but in an open relationship.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski made headlines last week after their sighting in Paris. Several outlets confirmed that the two are dating. However, Poturalski is allegedly still married, according to a source.

Brad Pitt allegedly has a married girlfriend

Brad Pitt has reportedly met Nicole Poturalski in Aug. 2019 at her husband Roland Mary’s local Berlin restaurant, Borchardt. Pitt met Roland in 2009 when he was filming Inglorious Bastards in Germany.

Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years, and he met Nicole when he visited the restaurant, and she was there.

“Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number. Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work,” a source who claimed to be Nicole’s pal told MailOnline.

The source also confirmed that she is still married to Roland. However, the two have an open marriage.

“Roland is a very philosophical guy,” the source said.

“He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage.’”

MailOnline contacted Roland for comment about his wife’s love affair with Pitt, and he only said, “No comment.” The outlet also reached out to the Ad Astra actor’s spokesperson, who declined to comment.

Nicole look like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston

Meanwhile, many noticed that Brad Pitt’s new love looks like his exes Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston morphed into one.

“help why brad pitt’s new gf look like a morphed together jennifer aniston and angelina jolie,” one commented.

help why brad pitt’s new gf look like a morphed together jennifer aniston and angelina jolie — chrissie 💒 (@mackumwap) August 26, 2020

“Everyone’s talking about how Brad Pitt’s new gf looks just like Angelina Jolie but she actually looks like if Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston had a baby,” another wrote.

Everyone’s talking about how Brad Pitt’s new gf looks just like Angelina Jolie but she actually looks like if Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston had a baby 😳 pic.twitter.com/YNEDM2Jr9Z — ɐuɐıʇ (@tianavictorina) August 27, 2020

Brad called insensitive

Brad Pitt took his lady love to Chateau Miraval last week, and his move raised some eyebrows. One called out Pitt for being insensitive because at around the same time, Pitt married Jolie in the same place.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars exchanged “I Dos” in Chateau Miraval on Aug. 23, 2014.

Pitt’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, also called Pitt insensitive after he agreed to do a 60-spread page with Jolie for W magazine shortly after his split from Aniston.

“But I know Brad. Brad would say, ‘That’s art!’” Aniston said about her ex-husband and rolled her eyes before adding, “There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”