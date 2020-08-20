Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie once again as legal battle between the exes intensifies

angelina jolie divorce from brad pitt

Brad Pitt once again criticize Angelina Jolie as the legal battle in the divorce case between the ex- companions took a terrible turn.

Brad says Angelina has gone excessively far this time,” Us Weekly referred to a source as saying. He’s left with no other option but to hold his position strongly and retaliate hard.”

Everything began when Jolie filed a petition requesting for the removal of a judge taking care of the child custody case.

The Lara croft actress claimed in court reports documented on August 10 that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to unveil” that he has a working relationship with one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers [attorney].

angelina jolie wants to remove all brad pitt related tattoos

Reacting to the charge, Pitt’s legal camp hit back saying, “The people hurt most by Jolie’s straightforwardly or transparently strategic gambit are the partied’ own kids, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these guardianship issues.”

Jolie’s lawyer answered, “Any delay in these procedures is because of [Pitt’s team’s] enthusiastic attempt to make an unrecognized special exception case for their client’s advantage.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie petitioned for divorce in 2016, ending their decade-long relationship.

Their custody trial of their six kids, Maddox, 19, Pax,16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 is set to start in October.

