Brad Pitt Shock: Actor’s Alleged Secret Phone, Late-Night Hookups Exposed

Brad Pitt has been single since he divorced Angelina Jolie four years ago. However, this doesn’t mean that the actor has been wasting his time away at home.

According to National Enquirer, Pitt has plenty of late-night activities that’s been keeping him entertained. A source told the tabloid that Pitt regularly hooks up with women in his Los Feliz property.

Since Pitt doesn’t want the world to know about his hookups, he allegedly uses a secret phone. And only his women know his number on the said device.

“It’s a closely guarded number he only shares with a secret string of lucky ladies. He actually has three phones – one for work, another for friends, and this one for his late-night hookups,” the source said.

According to the tabloid, Pitt hasn’t revealed the identities of the women that he’s been hooking up with. But he’s still being linked to Jennifer Aniston and Alia Shawkat. It is also unclear if both A-listers are aware of Pitt’s romantic trysts.

“He uses the hotline when he wants to. But he’s definitely not one to brag about it,” the source said.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Since Pitt is allegedly keeping his hookups private, it is unlikely for a tabloid to know about it.

This only proves that the tabloid’s claims are incorrect. It is unlikely for Pitt to be using his time to hook up with women when he’s got more important things to do.

The actor’s legal team recently fired back at Angelina Jolie after the latter tried to have the judge on their case removed. Pitt’s team accused Jolie of delaying the progress of the case because she’s worried that she could lose.

Meanwhile, National Enquirer has been publishing fake stories about Pitt throughout the years. Three years ago, the tabloid claimed that Pitt was forced to return to rehab due to his drinking problem.

In 2018, the tabloid also claimed that a custody war between Pitt and Jolie exploded. And just weeks later, the tabloid claimed that Pitt won custody of his children and this led to Jolie collapsing in court.