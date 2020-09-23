Truth About Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller’s Relationship

Were Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt ever a thing? That was a rumor that floated around for a couple of years. A few tabloids claimed the two entertainers were “sparking” romance gossip but was this all hearsay? While the idea of two of the hottest-looking celebrities were possibly an item is enticing, We’ve rounded up a few stories we’ve investigated about the two and whether or not these suggestive rumors were true.

Three years ago, Us Weekly proclaimed the weather wasn’t the only thing ablaze that summer. The tabloid alleged Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt were secretly dating. According to the magazine, Miller and Pitt two were having “flirty dinners” and a few meetups.

However, Gossip Cop pointed out that the publication directly contradicted itself. US Weekly had published on its website that Miller and Pitt weren’t dating one week before this story came out. So which was the truth? It didn’t matter, instead, to get clarification on the matter, Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Pitt who confirmed the outlet’s premise about Pitt and Millers’ secret rendezvous was completely false.

Moving along, not too long afterward, Life & Style claimed Miller and Pitt were “heating up.” The outlet suggested that Miller and Pitt were getting hot and heavy after they reportedly had a “cozy encounter” at the June’s Glastonbury Festival.

But then the article switched up its narrative and alleged the two were “getting to know each other” which doesn’t add up. First, the two were “heating up” but then the tabloid contended they were “getting to know each other.” that makes no sense. Still, Gossip Cop dug a little deeper. The magazine also claimed the two were sending each other text messages and taking time out of their schedules to meet up.

Sadly, this wasn’t enough to convince Gossip Cop that anything was going between the two. Additionally, Page Six reported earlier in 2017 that Miller clarified the rumors about her not being involved with Pitt, saying,

I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly.

Yet the stories continued. At the beginning of 2018, OK! reported that Miller and Pitt were preparing to make their relationship official. The outlet alleged the two were “getting serious” and preparing to go public. But Gossip Cop didn’t just trust the words of an unreliable tabloid.

The rumor about Miller and Pitt had been going on for some time when the story came out yet OK! couldn’t provide any actual information about it. Gossip Cop had also already corrected the notion that a relationship was “blossoming” between the two, and we stood by our word.

In short, there was never a romance between Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller. It was nothing more than silly rumors as Miller put it.