Brad Pitt vows to keep custody hearing against Angelina Jolie private for this reason

Brad Pitt has, reportedly, called on a slew of witnesses to testify on his behalf during his custody battle against Angelina Jolie.

While the names of some of the witnesses have already been revealed, Woman’s Day claimed that Brad Pitt is making sure that no information from the hearing will be leaked to the press.

“He has already suffered in the court of public opinion over this, as he gets slammed for being involved with other women, painted as a bad father, and he suspects a lot of it comes from her people. So he’s not taking any chances in an actual court,” the source said.

“He has enlisted leading voices in almost every aspect of childhood trauma to prove he’s ready to be their dad again and needs the court to make it black and white for Angelina in terms of times, dates, and places,” the insider added.

Jolie, on the other hand, won’t, allegedly, go down without a fight. The insider said that the actress is going full mama bear mode during the hearing.

“She insists she’ll walk through fire to protect them from anyone, even their own father. She’s proud of the strength and maturity the kids have shown through this nightmare process.

There’s been a hell of a lot of finger-pointing and sniping from each of their respective camps for months now, ever since it became clear they weren’t going to be able to compromise face to face,” the source said.

But Brad Pitt is, reportedly, confident that he would be granted 50/50 custody of his five minor children. After all, he has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous, and he’s also done so much work to improve himself.

“He admits there have been times where he could have been better. But Angelina hasn’t been forthcoming no matter what he does. And now here we are more than four years later. He can’t wait for all this to finally be over so he can finally move on to the next chapter. And hopefully, it will include a stronger relationship with his children,” the source said.

The judge will, reportedly, make a decision regarding Brad Pitt and Jolie’s custody case on Dec. 21. The hearing is currently ongoing. But no details have been released to the public for the sake of the couple’s children.