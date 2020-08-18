Bindi Irwin Rumored To Be Having Twins

Is Bindi Irwin expecting a set of twins? A tabloid claims the young conservationist will be having two bundles of joy.

Bindi Irwin recently revealed she and her husband, Chandler Powell, are expecting their first child together. According to a new article by New Idea Magazine, the young couple may be having twins. Sources tell the outlet Irwin reportedly has been keeping it quiet that she feels she is carrying twins.

“Bindi is thrilled but tired. She’s finding it difficult having her energy sapped and isn’t her usual bubbly self,” an insider tells the magazine. The source continues, “Chandler, Robert, and Terri are waiting on her hand and foot, and Chandler is a doting dad already. He brings her cups of tea to soothe her tummy.”

The tabloid’s source adds the television personality’s late father, Steve Irwin, has been on her mind lately and she’s taking time to find ways to honor him. The insider goes on to state Irwin may name the baby, “Steve Christopher” if it’s a boy or “Stevie Sue” should she have a girl.

“Bindi is the first to admit she’s a little nervous and there’s a lot to do before the baby arrives but with her family by her side, she knows it will be ok,” says the outlet’s informant. The article ends with the source disclosing Irwin is already fantasizing about bringing her child or children “on croc trips” as her father did with her.

Gossip Cop is certain the young zoo operator and her husband are over the moon that they are expecting, as she did revealing her Instagram post when she shared the news. However, one thing Irwin didn’t reveal is that she was expecting twins.

In the picture Irwin posted on her social media page, she and Powell are holding up one mini Australian Zoo shirt, which would indicate the couple is only expecting one baby. As adorable as the shirt is, certainly they would have posed with two, if she is carrying twins.

Plus, the magazine’s unnamed source doesn’t seem certain Irwin is having twins. It’s also a little hard to believe New Idea’s narrative when the outlet has pushed around the twin story-line before. A few months ago, we busted the publication for claiming Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston secretly had twins via a surrogate.

The magazine claimed the ex-spouses rekindled their relationship and “possibly” had twins. Once again, the magazine does a classic “bait and switch” by purporting one thing on its cover to lure its readers in but then backtracks and claims something different.

Additionally, the tabloids made other incorrect stories about Irwin. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop dismissed a report from New Idea that asserted Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were moving to the United States.

The publication claimed Irwin and Powell were relocating to the States to be closer to Powell’s family. You simply can’t trust anything in the pages of this tabloid.