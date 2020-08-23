Is Ben Affleck Really JEALOUS Of Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner & Bradley Cooper’s Rumoured Romance?

The year 2020 has been gloomy so far but for lovebirds, it has turned out to be the season of quality time. Same goes for Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper. There have been reports stating that the romance between both is blooming.

Affleck and Garner officially divorced last year but still share a good equation. They respect each other’s personal lives. It was even learnt that when the Justice League actor was dating Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton, Garner had no problems with it.

Similarly, when Jennifer Garner was dating John Miller, Ben Affleck was cool with it. But looks like Bradley Cooper’s entry into the scene has disrupted the equation between the ex-couple.

A few days back, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner were spotted enjoying a gala time at a beach. The pictures sparked the rumours of the duo’s growing closeness, which really bothered Ben Affleck. Regarding the same, the report in New Idea had stated, “He was always a bit jealous of Jen and Brad’s connection during their Alias time together.

Ben will be keeping a close eye on the situation but knows he’s in no position to judge since Garner has been cool about his relationship with Ana de Armas.”

Now digging into the matter, the Gossip Cop has something different to say. The site debunks all such reports of Affleck being jealous. Also, it is learnt that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner are not seeing each other. The duo just shares a friendly bond and spent a good time in Malibu along with Cooper’s daughter.