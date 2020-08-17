Angelina Jolie Gets Counter By Brad Pitt In Their Divorce Case

Angelina Jolie had requested to eliminate the private judge to which Brad Pitt responded. The outlet received the court documents in which the actor had accused the 45-year-old star of stopping the case regarding the custody trial of their child.

Jolie had asked to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from Pitt’s divorce case after being active on the case for over three years. As per the court documents received by People, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star accused the judge of not being able to make disclosures that are timely mandatory in between professional relationships and ongoing business with Pitt’s attorneys.

The actress claimed that her legal team and she were kept uninformed that the judge was working with Pitt’s attorneys. According to Jolie, this relationship between the judge and Pitt’s lawyers has turned Judge Ouderkirk biased.

On the other hand, Pitt claimed that the judge has been involved in the new engagements that are additional. However, the 56-year-old actor said that information of opposing counsel amid the awaiting settlement has been revealed to the actress.

“And still she has never objected to his continued involvement in this proceeding until now. On the contrary, Jolie has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk’s appointment. Jolie filed her request to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk and in the process delay consideration of deposition testimony and other evidence.” the documents stated.

The documents mentioned Pitt’s further claims of hurting the individuals by tactical gambit are none other than her own kids. In this case, Children are the ones suffering to get done with the custody issues and that’s why the request of Jolie should be refused.

Samantha Bley DeJean, Jolie’s attorney spoke with ET and revealed how unfortunate it is that Pitt’s lawyers have been involved in the Judge’s response. However, she claimed that this is nothing but a way to influence Judge Ouderkirk’s verdict in the court.

Bley DeJean further said that the delayed proceedings will eventually hurt the client’s benefit. However, the attorney clarified that Jolie doesn’t have any intention to delay the judgment any further. As far as the court papers are concerned, Jolie wants to sort out an issue associated with the judge.

The source confirmed that the judge is supported to respond and not Pitt’s team. However, another source that is close to Pitt revealed that Jolie’s team wants to turn the table on their side by choosing another judge.