Angelina Jolie Flirting With Chris Hemsworth And Causing Marriage Problems For The ‘Thor’ Star?

Angelina Jolie attempting to destroy the marriage of Chris Hemsworth through flirtation. We’re going to look back on that story and see if there was anything to it.

According to Life & Style, things came to a head for Hemsworth after he and Jolie shared a Marvel panel at last year’s comic-con. Hemsworth will star in Thor: Love and Thunder while Jolie makes her Marvel debut in The Eternals.

The two had an “instant connection,” which supposedly caused Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky to enter “into a huge argument.”

A so-called source told the magazine that “Angelina’s used her charm to steal husbands before” which would justify why “Elsa seems jealous.”

Jolie has taken all the heat historically for the break-up of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, but Pitt was the one who left his wife. Anyway, the homewrecker reputation on which this tabloid relies was the only evidence it could present.

One year later and Hemsworth is still wed. Pataky was recently interviewed about her supposed idyllic marriage, but she said like any marriage it’s filled with ups and downs: “It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple… no way.”

This same tabloid ran an article last November that the two were only staying together for the kids, and this interview certainly disproves that idea. Hemsworth and Pataky do things just for themselves, and while it may not be perfect, it sure seems like a solid marriage.

This tabloid, like most of them, does not treat Jolie with respect in its coverage, as it often portrays her as vindictive and reckless. Shortly after Gossip Cop debunked this Hemsworth story, Life & Style ran an almost identical story about her flirting with Kit Harington, her The Eternals co-star.

It’s an almost beat-for-beat rewrite just replacing Pataky with Rose Leslie in the role of the suspicious wife. It was a bogus story built on the same dumb premise.

It also claimed Jolie was plotting to destroy the reunion of Pitt and Aniston, which is completely bogus as Pitt and Aniston did not get back together. In April, Life & Style tried again by claiming Jolie had banned her children from meeting Aniston. When in doubt, the tabloid will always vilify Jolie, even if it means making up relationships.

Both Hemsworth and Jolie live completely separate lives. They aren’t even co-stars let alone secret lovers. This flirtation story was bogus a year ago and continues to look embarrassing.