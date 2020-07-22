Angelina Jolie ‘Calling Off Divorce’ From Brad Pitt?

In a truly shocking moment, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie find themselves in the tabloid spotlight. Has the divorce been called off? The culprit this week is Woman’s Day who are delighted to report “the divorce is off!”

How does it know this? Well, the tabloid spoke to “a source” of course, who told the magazine that Jolie wants to give the relationship another shot. Pitt has recently been spotted leaving Jolie’s home, and, the likely nonexistent source claims, Jolie has “chosen her moment to strike!”

Apparently, Jolie has slowed court proceedings down to “drive Brad insane” but now she realizes she wants “to soothe her own insecurities and loneliness” by choosing to stay married. It’s worth noting here that Pitt’s been divorced once before and Jolie twice. As much as any couple could be prepared for how a divorce works and the mental strife it causes, these two would be prepared.

Do we really have to say it? Gossip Cop is exhausted from debunking stories like this over and over again. We’ll still do our diligence for it is our duty. This story is completely false.

We busted this same tabloid last week for claiming that Jolie was trying to lure Pitt away from getting back together with Jenifer Aniston. Pitt and Aniston aren’t getting back together, they can just politely hang out at awards shows. This latest claim seems to be a continuation of the bogus narrative the unreliable outlet started last week.

Nor are Jolie and Pitt getting back together. Pitt was spotted at Jolie’s home recently, but that wasn’t because she had lured him into any trap. The two share custody of their six children, so obviously Pitt will be at Jolie’s home from time to time, just as we’ll no doubt see Jolie at his home. It’s how co-parenting works and hardly signals that the divorce has been called off.

This tabloid has also claimed Jolie was prepared to move herself and the six children to Africa. We debunked this tale too, for that story just used cherry-picked quotes from a Harper’s Bazaar interview with Jolie to frame her interest in Africa as the impetus for a move. It’s an understatement to say this tabloid has no insight into the Jolie/Pitt family whatsoever.

Woman’s Day can’t keep its own fiction straight. In April, the story was Jolie keeping the kids from Pitt because of her hatred of Aniston. So does Jolie hate Aniston so much that she’ll keep her children from their father? Or does she actually love Pitt and want to get back together?

This is the same tabloid that claimed in January that Aniston was pregnant with twins. She was not carrying Pitt’s babies, Gossip Cop determined, as their story was high in speculation with virtually no evidence. There’s no limit to how out-there these tabloids can get. Until they knock it off,