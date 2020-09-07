Angelina Jolie’s fury at ex Brad Pitt taking new love to their shared French home

They used to be good, then things turned a bit Brad… and now things have gotten downright ugly.

The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt split is being dubbed the nastiest divorce in Hollywood history.

Which is saying something, given a long list of toxic Tinseltown break-ups.

The Sunday Mirror can reveal Angelina hit the roof after learning of Brad’s affair with German model Nicole Poturalski – at 27, barely half his age.

Angie, 45, flipped after Brad, 56, reportedly took his new flame to Chateau Miraval, a £50million vineyard estate which the former couple co-own in the south of France.

It was where Brad and Angie wed in 2014 in front of their kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

An insider said: “Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low.

“She was highly hopeful they could dial down the intensity after a terrible summer of fighting, but now that’s totally off the table.

“It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life.

“The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it.

“This will make it even harder for them to see eye-to-eye about anything and has taken them to a whole new low that nobody imagined possible.”

Oscar winners Angie and Brad were thought to have called a ceasefire recently, after years of squabbling in the courts over the welfare of their kids.

Brad had been making frequent visits to Angie’s Los Angeles mansion as the pair tried to resolve their differences.

But she stunned him by then filing paperwork to replace the private judge who is mediating the terms of their split.

That sparked a tirade of name-calling and leaked stories from both sides. Brad’s allies fear the divorce is being dragged out unnecessarily.

The judge – John W. Ouderkirk – officiated at the couple’s wedding.

As anger raged on both sides, Angelina issued a cryptic statement saying: “I think only my children could explain who I am, really.”

But an insider said: “The way Brad sees it, she’s made his life hell for years by blocking so many of his basic requests and his efforts to be fair and cordial.

“He’s always said he’ll stand up to her for what’s right, but she wants everything on her own terms.

“They’ve each spent an absolute fortune, hundreds of thousands if not millions at this point, on legal fees fighting each other and filing motions back and forth. Basically, they’re two extremely proud and stubborn people who have a strong point of view and won’t back down. It’s just a crying shame those poor children are stuck in the middle of it all.”

The battles are a far cry from the early days of their romance, in 2005.