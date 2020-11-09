Angelina Jolie Is Struggling Hard To Balance Her Work Life Amid Legal Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has full of projects to her kitty as she will be seen in a couple of films in 2021. But how is she balancing her work life amid the intense legal battle with Brad Pitt?

The Academy winning actress is no less than a perfectionist. She is not only a phenomenal actress but a great human being who always raises her voice for the upliftment of the society. When it comes to her movies, she is beyond perfect.

We are all excited that the year 2021 will be an Angelina Jolie year! Yes! Because she will be seen several movies slated to release next year.

But things are really messed up in her personal life. We are all aware that she and her former husband Brad Pitt are amid a legal battle. Not only their divorce proceedings are getting intense and messy but also there fighting over the custody of their children.

So it is really getting difficult for Jolie to focus on her work amid the chaos going on in her personal life. According to the sources her schedule has got really hectic. Due to which he is unable to give her best in the work front.

Her upcoming big releases are The Eternals, Come Away, Maleficent 3: Dark Fae just to name a few!

Well, as the custody battle as well as the divorce proceedings are getting really chaotic Jolie and Pitt should actually sort it out. It is not that they need to consider reconciling but they can try to resolve the issues and ensure that the proceeding will go on smoothly.

And that they won’t try to make things more difficult by blaming and accusing each other. Because the blame game is not only hampering their professional life but its also affecting their children.

It seems like the ex-flame is actually considering this carefully. Therefore recently Brad Pitt took an initiative to sort things out with her. He visited her apartment and spent an evening with his children.

So it is for sure that no matter how ugly things are turning, the former couple is trying to make peace from their end. Also that Pitt has broken up with his recent girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, he is trying his best to spend some family time with his children.

We hope that their custody battle takes a positive turn and they remain in a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Because the ugly legal battle is doing more harm than good.