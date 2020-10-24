Prince Andrew livid as daughters get demoted by Queen over frivolous expenses

Prince Andrew was at-outs with the British royal family after his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were brutally snubbed.

The Duke of York was left fuming after Queen Elizabeth II reportedly was coerced into turning down a request regarding his daughters and their hefty expenses, as revealed by unearthed reports.

The two sisters and their expenses were discussed in Channel 5’s documentary Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses.

Editor-at-Large of the Daily Mail, Richard Kay recalled how Eugenie had gone on a world tour to mark the end of her A-Levels in 2009.

“She was sort of flitting from country to country as most middle class young people do who take gap years. But, of course, she was accompanied by police bodyguards,” said Kay.

“That meant that we the taxpayers were paying for policemen to accompany her to the fleshpots of the world,” he went on to say.

The royal sisters get security worth £500,000 each year which is paid for by the taxpayers.

In the film, biographer Angela Levin said: “Prince Charles decided that as they were not likely to be very senior royals, that this was too much for the public to pay, so he stopped that. Prince Andrew was so angry that he wrote a note to the Queen. He said he wanted them to be considered as proper royals.”

“He did not want the protection officers to leave them. Usually the Queen gave into him, she had just huge soft spot for him. He could usually persuade her to his way. But this time, she refused,” said Levin.

Royal editor at the Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl joined the discourse and said: “The suggestion really was that here was a couple who were living beyond their means and cashing in on their royal connections. People thought Beatrice and Eugenie were going to be just the same.”

“It was almost as if they were tarred with their parents’ brush from the outset,” she added.