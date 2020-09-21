Prince Andrew is getting the cold shoulder from Prince Philip and royal family?

Prince Andrew is being given the cold shoulder by the  British royal family for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

There are also speculations on whether his father has also disowned him.

Jeffrey, a convicted sex offender, was charged with sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

According to a report in Film Daily, the son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip has been unable to stay out of the line of fire of being associated with Epstein.

The reports said Prince Andrew has been receiving intensifying scrutiny because of his ties with Epstein.

It said that the members of British royalty are distancing themselves from the 60-year-old prince.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties since his interview with Emily Maitlis. In a statement he had said, “I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Kourtney Kardashian Oozes The Oomph With Her Latest Leopard Print Swimsuit, SEE PICS

Alex R.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom ‘At Breaking Point’ Over The Death Of His Dog?

Alex Jane

WHAT! Brad Pitt’s New GF Nicole Poturalski Is In An Open Marriage, Also Has A Son

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign