Amid Chris Evans Romance Rumours, Lily James Spotted KISSING Dominic West; Latter’s Wife Reacts

Chris Evans has always been quite private about his personal life. So, when he’s spotted with a woman not once or twice but multiple times, fans will undoubtedly rejoice.

The Avengers actor has been spending a lot of time with Lily James lately. However, a controversy has now risen as Lily has been spotted kissing married actor Dominic West. As for wife Catherine FitzGerald, she’s devastated.

For a long time now, Chris and Lily got fans elated. The couple was spotted enjoying ice cream in a park a few days ago. They looked really happy together. Now, out of the blue, several paparazzi pictures have been leaked where the Downtown Abbey actress can be seen kissing Dominic.

Dominic West and Lily James were spotted enjoying a getaway in Rome last Sunday. The couple spent their trip riding around on an electric scooter.

If that isn’t enough, as per reports, the duo spent the night at Hotel De La Ville. What has also grabbed attention is the fact that Dominic is not wearing his wedding ring that was exchanged with his wife Catherine FitzGerald.

While grabbing lunch, Dominic West in the leaked pictures could be seen kissing Lily James on the neck. This only leads us to wonder where the relations with Chris Evans and Catherine FitzGerald respectively really stand.

Check out the viral pictures below:

As per sources close to Dailymail, Catherine is ‘devastated’ as she thought they were in a good marriage and still ‘very much together.’

A friend of Dominic West’s wife told the portal, “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue.

She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

For long, there had been speculations that Lily James was dating Captain America star, Chris Evans. They were spotted a lot together during July. Now, only time will tell what happens to these equations.